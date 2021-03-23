Lexy Hightower grabs All-American Honors

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Lexy Hightower, a senior guard for The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs, earned All-American honors on Tuesday as she was named an Honorable Mention selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Hightower can add the national recognition to the Third Team accolades she also received by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association on Tuesday as well.

The Senior Guard put up 364 points, 76 assists, 35 steals, and 64 defensive rebounds this year. Perhaps the most amazing statistic though is that she went, 62-70 from the line this year.

If this is indeed Hightower’s last season as a WT Lady Buff, as this year athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, she would finish second in three-point field goals made at 229, second in three-point field goal percentage at 44.1%, fourth in three-point field goal attempts with 519, sixth in minutes played with 3,385, sixth in field goal attempts at 1,221, seventh in field goals made at 613, and finally 10th in scoring average at 14.2.