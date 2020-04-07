Legendary Head Girls Basketball Coach Joe Lombard announces his retirement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a difficult time across the world during the dangerous coronavirus pandemic, but with struggle and adversity brings creativity and opportunity.

Andy Cavalier, Canadian educator and defensive coordinator for the Wildcats football team, is utilizing his time the best way he knows how. He may not be able to see his students face to face, however, that hasn’t stopped Cavalier from getting up at 5 a.m. every morning to spread a positive message.