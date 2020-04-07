Breaking News
Legendary Head Girls Basketball Coach Joe Lombard announces his retirement

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A coaching legend has hung up the whistle. After coaching for 42 years, Canyon Girls head basketball coach Joe Lombard, announced that he will be retiring.

Lombard retires with an astonishing overall record of 1,379-133. He claimed 19 state championships as a head coach. He won 13 titles in his time at Canyon, and 6 while coaching in Nazareth.

The state titles don’t stop with just basketball. He also has 7 state championships as a cross country coach. For a total of 26 UIL state titles. Which is the most in UIL history.

Lombard is a 6-time Hall of Fame inductee, including being honored as a member of the National Women’s basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. Lombard was also named the 2016-17 USA Today Coach of the Year.

In 2018 Canyon High school named the basketball court in his honor, dawning it the Joe Lombard Gymnasium.

