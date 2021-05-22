Lady Buffs Take South Central Regional Championship

COMMERCE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University softball team claimed the South Central Regional Championship on Saturday when they defeated Texas A&M Commerce, 4-0.

Helping lead the way in the huge win was WT’s pitcher, Kyra Lair. The redshirt sophomore shut the Lions out with nine strikeouts.

Helping get things going in the batter’s box was senior catcher, Shanna McBroom. McBroom tripled in the third to help set up Ruby Salzman who singled to center field to bring in McBroom and put WT on the board.

Things only heated up from there in the third inning, as the Buffs went on to put up 3 more runs that would help them claim the win.

The Lady Buffs victory not only made them South Central Region champions but also helped them punch their ticket to the NCAA DII College World Series that begins Thursday, May 27.