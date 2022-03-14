CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division II Elite Eight on Monday night when they defeated the Defending National Champion Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps, 59-54!

The game was an absolute thriller, that saw the Freshman, Karley Motschenbacher go 5 for 8 from the floor, 2 of 5 from deep and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, to finish with 16 total points, and if that wasn’t enough she also snagged 8 rebounds in the game.

The Freshman’s performance throughout the weekend helped her take home the tournaments Most Outstanding Player award.

The Lady Buffs will now head over to Birmingham, Alabama for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight taking place from March 21-25.