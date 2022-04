CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a day to remember for Lady Buffs Freshman pitcher, Heidi Vortherms who not only defeated Texas Woman’s, 4-0 on Sunday in West Texas A&M’s first game of their double header, but she managed to pick up her first collegiate perfect game!

Watch the video at the top of the web story to see highlights from Vortherms phenomenal game.