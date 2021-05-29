Severe Weather Tools

Lady Buffs Softball to Play for National Title After Knocking Out Reigning National Champions

DENVER, Colo. (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University softball team continued to prove the doubters wrong on Saturday when they punched their ticket to the National Championship Series.

The Lady Buffs played a phenomenal game against the former Div. II Softball World Series champions in the Augustana Vikings. The Buffs defeated the Vikings, 9-4 in what was an exciting night game in Denver.

You can watch highlights from the Lady Buffs Historic win at the top of this web story.

