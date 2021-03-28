Lady Buffs Softball Splits Doubleheader with St.Mary’s

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Lady Buffs (21-7) had a busy Sunday as they hosted The St. Mary’s Rattlers (11-13) for a doubleheader at Schaeffer Park.

You can watch highlights from game one above, and get results from both of the Lady Buffs games from Sunday below.

Game Results:



Game 1

Lady Buffs defeats St. Mary’s, 3-2



Game 2

St. Mary’s Defeats the Lady Buffs, 6-5



The Lady Buff will not see action again until April 9, when they travel to Lawton, Oklahoma to take on The Cameron Lady Aggies.