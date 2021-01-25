Lady Buffs roll at home against St. Edward’s

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs extended their win streak to seven when they bested the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers at home.

The Lady Buffs are sitting strong 10 games into the season. They hang their hats on a 9-1 record. Their only loss came on Jan. 2 against Midwestern State in double overtime. However, The Lady Buffs later defeated that same team two days later at home, 78-60. So, it is safe to say no team has gotten the best of the Lady Buffs so far.

Their game at home on Monday, Jan. 25 was no different, as they rolled past the Hilltoppers, 77-42. Leading the way for WT was senior post, Abby Spurgin. Spurgin went 7-of-16 from the floor, 3-of-4 from the line, and had a career high 17 points in the win.

Two others that had great nights for The Lady Buffs were juniors, Madison Kast and Braylyn Dollar.

Kast finished with a career high 12 points, while going 5-of-5 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the line, and Dollar had a season high 11 points, as well as eight rebounds.

While the win against St. Edward’s was impressive, The Lady Buffs will have to run it back on Tuesday, Jan 25 for a Lone Star Conference doubleheader where they will see the Hilltoppers yet again. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Canyon, at the First United Bank Center.