CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs were at home today when they saw the Midwestern State Lady Mustangs for the second time in 3 days.
On Jan. 2 the Lady Buffs were in Wichita Falls to play the Lady Mustangs and they were bested 87-80 in double overtime.
The match up today saw the Lady Buffs at home, and it was a different story. The Lady Buffs pretty much had the game in hand from the games tip off.
The Lady Buffs outscored the Lady Mustangs in three out of four periods, and wound up routing Midwestern State, 78-60.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Larry King, hospitalized with COVID-19, moved out of ICU
- UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
- Fact-checking President Trump’s made-up claims of fake Georgia votes
- Vaccine-dosing debates grow as New York discovers COVID-19 virus variant case
- Lady Buffs play host to Midwestern State