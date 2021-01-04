Lady Buffs play host to Midwestern State

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs were at home today when they saw the Midwestern State Lady Mustangs for the second time in 3 days.

On Jan. 2 the Lady Buffs were in Wichita Falls to play the Lady Mustangs and they were bested 87-80 in double overtime.

The match up today saw the Lady Buffs at home, and it was a different story. The Lady Buffs pretty much had the game in hand from the games tip off.

The Lady Buffs outscored the Lady Mustangs in three out of four periods, and wound up routing Midwestern State, 78-60.