Lady Buffs Go Undefeated In The 2021 BritKare Lady Buff Classic

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- West Texas A&M volleyball wrapped opening weekend on Saturday afternoon with victories over Southwestern Oklahoma State and UAFS to finish the BritKare Lady Buff Classic at 4-0.

The Lady Buffs defeated SWOSU in three out of four sets, (23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22).

Then they battled back to defeat UAFS, in three straight sets after dropping the first one (22-25, 25-7, 25-19, 25-23).

Torrey Miller was named the tournament MVP after leading the Lady Buffs offense with 61 kills on the weekend to average 4.07 per set.

Camy Jones and Kayla Elliot join Miller as All-Tournament selections, combining for 86 kills. Jones recorded a weekend-high eight services aces while Abi Nash and Blair Moreland each totaled six.