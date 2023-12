The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs went head-to-head with Tampa, the number one team in the country, in the Div. II volleyball national semifinals.

The Lady Buffs trailed two sets to one and were down 20-13 at one point in the 4th set. However, they came back to win 36-34 in a back and forth set. WT then trailed 14-12 in the fifth set, but took it 16-14 to claim the match three sets to two.

WT now faces Cal State LA Saturday for the national championship.