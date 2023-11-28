AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall Senior and UTEP commit KJ Thomas is Randall Basketball’s new All-Time leading scorer. Thomas entered the night just 7 points behind Nathan Maxwell’s mark of 1886.

Maxwell a 2006 graduate of Randall High School set the record his senior year and held it for 17 years. Here is what Nathan had to say about his record being broken by KJ Thomas in a statement given to Sports Director Clint Brakebill for Myhighplains.com

Holding the all-time scoring record for the Randall High Basketball Program has been a tremendous honor. Basketball has been more than just a game to me; it has been a teacher, shaping my character and instilling in me invaluable lessons. The sport fueled my competitive spirit and made me a better person; the lessons I learned on the court have continued to benefit me for years. Records are meant to be broken, and I couldn’t be happier to pass the torch to someone as talented and dedicated as KJ Thomas. His accomplishment is not just a personal victory but a celebration for the entire Randall basketball community. His perseverance and sportsmanship have undoubtedly inspired and brought pride to everyone associated with the program and will surely be just one of many more milestones in his basketball journey. I look forward to witnessing his continued success on and off the court. I wish KJ, Coach Broadhurst, and the Raiders the best of luck throughout the season. Keep making us proud! Go, Raiders! Funny addition – When my 8-year-old daughter learned that my record would soon be broken, she said, “Get out there and do something about it!” I told her that it didn’t work that way! “ Nathan Maxwell – Randall High Class of 2006

