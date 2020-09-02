KidsInc. taking safety serious for reopening of fall sports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It has been since March since KidsInc. has been able to play any youth sports, but after an exhausting spring and a summer full of hard work from their staff, a safe fall sports season is now a reality.

“Our staff is the best,” KidsInc. President and CEO Jimmy Lackey said. They’ve all been here so long, and they are a tenured group. That’s a huge plus when parents come in and that same person works with their school. All they have to do is pick up the phone, give them a call or an email, and they know who they are dealing with.”

Lackey said registration has been rolling in at around 85% as kids and parents get ready for the fall sports season.

Tackle football starts on Sept. 12, followed by flag football, volleyball, and soccer a week later. Of course, in the midst of this pandemic, it is all about safety.

“We’re also going to space our games out to where people have time to get one group in and get one group out,” Lackey said. “We’ve practiced that with our adult indoor soccer league. They’ve been extremely responsible through this process.”

To register your child to play KidsInc. Fall Sports, and see all of KidsInc. COVID-19 guidelines, check out kidsinc.org.

