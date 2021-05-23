Kent Neal shows out at 2021 Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2021 Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship tournament wrapped up on Sunday, and it was an exciting last day at Ross Rogers Golf Course.

The Semifinals for the Championship Flight started at 9:30 a.m. and saw Kent Neal defeat Tate Allred, and Derick Kelting take down Max Mitchell.

The Final got started at 1:42 p.m. and saw Neal jump up three after the first nine, but Kelting gave him all he could handle forcing it to hole 18 where both finished at par and Neal nabbed the win by one.