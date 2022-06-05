AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2022 Dos Equis Open took place over the weekend and saw a close match up between, Josh Roche and Sean Tate.

The tournament saw the 21-year-old, Roche, took home the championship on hole 18 on the Wild Horse course at Ross Rogers in Amarillo after knocking down a birdie putt to move to -14, and finish the day at 70.

This win marks Roche’s second tournament win of the summer, as he also took home the 2022 Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship that was played in late May.