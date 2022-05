AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2022 Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship took place this weekend and saw a great championship match up between, Josh Roche and Andrew Brewer.

The tournament saw the 21-year-old, Roche take home the championship in a playoff, by going 1 up on hole 19 (hole 1 on Mustang at Ross Rogers).

