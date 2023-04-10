STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is officially a new man calling the shots for the Stratford Elks football team.

It was just two weeks ago that former head coach, Matt Lovorn announced he was leaving

after eight seasons as the head coach in Stratford to be the Canyon Eagles offensive coordinator

On Monday the stratford school board officially removed the interim tag from coach Jonathan Murphy’s title and made him the new athletic director and head football coach.

The new title is a first for coach Murphy and something he is seemingly grateful for

especially considering that he get’s to do what he loves, there in Stratford.

“This is a dream come true in so many way, to get to be in this community, and to be with the staff that I got and to be with our kids, it’s a dream come true, and… I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity for my career,” Murphy said.