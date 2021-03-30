Joel Murray announces transfer from WTAMU Basketball

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Joel (Jo Jo) Murray of West Texas A&M University announced he was entering the Transfer Portal today on Twitter.



West Texas A&M, Thank You pic.twitter.com/sQCnqRq1JH — Joel Murray (@JoMurray_) March 30, 2021

The Junior Guard has been with The WTAMU Buffs for three years and was a key player for the Buffs in their 2021 season that saw them make it all the way to the National Championship.

Murray is transferring out with a number of accolades including but not limited to, being a 2x All-American, 2x Regional Champion, 3x Conference Champion, and a National Player of The Week .