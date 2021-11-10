It Was a Busy National Signing Day for Area Athletes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday was National Signing Day, which meant high school athletes all across the country were signing their letter’s of intent to play for the university they will attend following their high school careers, and we had a plenty of area athletes apart of that group.
Hereford Volleyball Signing:
Taytum Stow, West Texas A&M University
Randall Cross Country Signing:
Cameron McConnell, Oklahoma State
Randall Softball Signing:
Heaven Moreno, West Texas A&M University
Bushland Volleyball Signing:
Jaycee Adams, West Texas A&M University
Randall Baseball Signings:
Taylor McDaniel, UT-Permian Basin
Mason Ladd, Amarillo College
Tascosa Volleyball Signing:
Abrey Galt, South Western Oklahoma State University
Canadian Basketball Signing:
Mattie Boyd, West Texas A&M University
Amarillo High Volleyball Signings:
Currie Marusak, Texas Tech
Brielle Worley, ACU
Joey Pennington, Kansas Weslyan
Amarillo High Boys Basketball Signings:
Brendan Hausen, Villanova
Cade Hornecker, Southern Ill.
Damonze Woods, UTA
Amarillo High Girls Basketball Signing:
Bailey Barnes, Tulsa University