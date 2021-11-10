It Was a Busy National Signing Day for Area Athletes

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state district judge in Austin heard hours of arguments from abortion providers challenging the Texas law banning most abortions and could be the first to rule on the law's constitutionality.

The lawsuit is seeking to overturn Senate Bill 8 by deeming it unconstitutional. The law allows any private citizen to sue abortion providers or anyone who aids or abets in an abortion after cardiac activity is detected. It is now widely considered a six-week ban, because that is the earliest cardiac activity can be detected — a time when most women do not know they are pregnant.