It Was a Busy National Signing Day for Area Athletes

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday was National Signing Day, which meant high school athletes all across the country were signing their letter’s of intent to play for the university they will attend following their high school careers, and we had a plenty of area athletes apart of that group.

Hereford Volleyball Signing:
Taytum Stow, West Texas A&M University

Randall Cross Country Signing:
Cameron McConnell, Oklahoma State

Randall Softball Signing:
Heaven Moreno, West Texas A&M University

Bushland Volleyball Signing:
Jaycee Adams, West Texas A&M University

Randall Baseball Signings:
Taylor McDaniel, UT-Permian Basin
Mason Ladd, Amarillo College

Tascosa Volleyball Signing:
Abrey Galt, South Western Oklahoma State University

Canadian Basketball Signing:
Mattie Boyd, West Texas A&M University

Amarillo High Volleyball Signings:
Currie Marusak, Texas Tech
Brielle Worley, ACU
Joey Pennington, Kansas Weslyan

Amarillo High Boys Basketball Signings:
Brendan Hausen, Villanova
Cade Hornecker, Southern Ill.
Damonze Woods, UTA

Amarillo High Girls Basketball Signing:
Bailey Barnes, Tulsa University 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss