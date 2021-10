CIMARRON COUNTY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with the Cimarron County Sheriff's Office released information on numerous calls made to the county's dispatch center reporting individuals walking along 287 in distress Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

According to a post made to the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the dispatch received the first two calls Tuesday afternoon. After the calls, multiple officials from the office, along with EMS personnel arrived and could not locate an individual. After a second call that same day, the subject was located that evening and was given a safe place to stay in the evening.