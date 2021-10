AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- After the prosecution rested its portion of the case at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the defense took only 87 minutes to present its portion in the Bart Reagor jury trial Wednesday afternoon, which served as the third day of the trial.

After presenting three witnesses, which consisted of two expert witnesses and one fact witness, the defense rested its case at 2:50 p.m. with Dan Cogdell, a member of the defense counsel, stating that it was on presumption of Reagor’s innocence. After the defense rested its case, both the prosecution and defense officially closed the case, opening the door for closing arguments to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.