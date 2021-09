AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with the Amarillo Symphony recently released information about its 2022 season, consisting of three conductors over six shows. This comes as the symphony undergoes its search for its next music director and conductor.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Symphony's current music director and conductor, Jacomo Bairos, will end his tenure with the symphony in November. The 2022 season will serve as the conductor search year for the symphony.