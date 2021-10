AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A Texas representative is asking school districts to report if they are using certain books on their campuses, specifically books pertaining to race and sexuality.

In an Oct. 25 letter to the Texas Education Agency that was first obtained by the Texas Tribune, Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, writes he is "initiating an inquiry into Texas school district content" in his role as chair of the House Committee on General Investigations.