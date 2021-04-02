HS Soccer Regional Quarterfinals: Amarillo High Girls, Palo Duro Boys both advance to the Regional Semifinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
photo credit: Justin Hefley
Photo credit: Norma Carlton

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss