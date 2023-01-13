AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN are set to host the first Amarillo College baseball season starting on Feb. 4.

According to a Sod Poodles press release, tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale Monday, Jan. 16, and are priced at $10 for adults and $7 for children.

Officials said HODGETOWN will host all 36 home games for AC’s baseball teams as doubleheaders with the first game a seven-inning game followed by a nine-inning game unless game one goes into extra innings.

Sod Poodle officials inform potential customers that tickets purchased will be valid for both games on a game day. All games are scheduled to start at 12 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Concessions will be available for purchase by fans in attendance and all HODGETOWN stadium guidelines and policies will be in effect including only clear bags being permitted.

“Playing at an incredible venue like HODGETOWN has been a huge draw for potential recruits,” says Brandon Rains, Head Baseball Coach at Amarillo College. “We are thrilled that HODGETOWN is the home of Amarillo College Baseball. It’s a first-class stadium with an incredible atmosphere and our players can’t wait for the season.”

Officials add that limited hospitality and group options are available for the Amarillo College season, for pricing and availability call 806-803-7762.

“As an organization, we couldn’t be more proud to host the inaugural season of Amarillo College baseball,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. “HODGETOWN and the Sod Poodles are the home of baseball in the panhandle. We are excited to provide a professional playing surface for the athletes while delivering a fun and exciting experience for families and fans. We look forward to seeing everyone out when the Badgers’ season starts on February 4.”

A complete schedule for the Badgers’ home game can be found HERE.

To purchase tickets online, please visit here.