High School Volleyball Regional Quarterfinal Results

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The second day of the UIL Regional Quarterfinals wrapped up on Tuesday night, and there are still 7 teams on the High Plains eyeing a state title.
Regional Quarterfinal Results:
5A Scores:
Amarillo High defeats Lubbock Cooper 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21
Randall defeats Abilene Wylie 25-11, 25-22, 25-17
3A Scores:
Bushland defeats Shallowater 25-15, 25-14, 25-9
Brownfield defeats Highland Park 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24
2A Scores:
Wink defeats West Texas High 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
1A Scores:
Wildorado defeats Klondike 22-25, 25-21, 31-29, 25-27, 15-13
Miami defeats Buena Vista 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 10