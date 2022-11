Region I-4A Championship:

Randall defeated Hereford in four sets, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22

Region I-3A Championship:

Bushland swept Holliday, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14

Region I-2A Championship:

Windthorst defeated Highland Park, 28-26, 25-8, 25-19

Both Randall and Bushland will play their State Semifinal games on Thursday, November 17 with the 3A semifinals slated for either 11:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. & 4A slated for 5:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.