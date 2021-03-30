High School Soccer Boys and Girls Local Area Round Playoff Results

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Area Round of the Texas UIL Soccer Playoffs have been played, and there were a number of Area teams that advanced.

5A Boys:
El Paso Del Valle defeated Amarillo High , 2-1 in OT

Palo Duro defeated El Paso Bel Air, 2-1

El Paso Bowie defeated Randall, 5-0

4A Boys:
Borger defeated Graham, 2-1

Stephenville defeated Dumas, 2-0

5A Girls:
Amarillo High defeated El Paso Bel Air, 4-0

4A Girls:
Pampa defeated Mineral Wells, 3-2

Stephenville defeated Dumas, 9-0

Canyon defeated San Angelo Lake View, 5-0

