AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Area Round of the Texas UIL Soccer Playoffs have been played, and there were a number of Area teams that advanced.
5A Boys:
El Paso Del Valle defeated Amarillo High , 2-1 in OT
Palo Duro defeated El Paso Bel Air, 2-1
El Paso Bowie defeated Randall, 5-0
4A Boys:
Borger defeated Graham, 2-1
Stephenville defeated Dumas, 2-0
5A Girls:
Amarillo High defeated El Paso Bel Air, 4-0
4A Girls:
Pampa defeated Mineral Wells, 3-2
Stephenville defeated Dumas, 9-0
Canyon defeated San Angelo Lake View, 5-0
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- District 3-5A Baseball Scores: March 30, 2021
- Officials confirm ‘expected’ COVID-19 cases among vaccinated Washington residents
- High School Soccer Boys and Girls Local Area Round Playoff Results
- Joel Murray announces transfer from WTAMU Basketball
- Kansas House votes down bill that would legalize sports betting in-state