Day one of The Girls Basketball Regional Tournament:

Class 5A:

Amarillo High defeats Mansfield Timberview, 73-50

Saturday’s championship will be played at 2 p.m. at Kay Yeager Coliseum, Wichita Falls Against Lake Dallas.

Class 4A:

Argyle defeated Canyon, 34-32.

Class 3A:

Canadian defeated Jim Ned, 37-32.

Saturday’s championship will be played at 1 p.m. Against Idalou, at The Tiger Pit, Frenship High School.

Class 2A:

Wellington defeats Ropes, 40-22

Gruver defeats New Home, 46-44 OT



Saturday’s championship will see Wellington vs. Gruver, and will be played at 3:30 p.m. at The Texan Dome at South Plains College in Levelland.

Class 1A:

Valley defeats Borden County, 55-47

Sands defeats Nazareth, 46-28

Saturday’s championship will be played at 2 p.m. at The Texan Dome at South Plains College in Levelland.