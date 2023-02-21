AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The girls high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday night with some Regional Quarterfinal action. The playoff round saw The Amarillo High Lady Sandies clash with Monterey for what very well may have been the game of the year.

Regional Quarterfinal Games:

Class 5A:

Lubbock Monterey (31-3) defeated Amarillo High (32-5) on Tuesday at Littlefield high school, 86-78 after 5 OT’s.

Lubbock-Cooper (28-6) defeated Tascosa (26-6) on Tuesday at the Hutcherson Center at Wayland Baptist University, 58-55.

Class 4A:

Canyon (29-3) defeated Seminole (29-8), on Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center, 56-36.

Randall (27-9) defeated El Paso Riverside (26-6) on Tuesday at Andrews High School, 55-40.

Class 3A:

Shallowater (27-10) defeated Childress (25-10) on Monday night at Joe Lombard Gymnasium, 53-45.

Idalou (25-12) defeated Bushland (28-9) on Monday night at Randall High School, 45-42.

Class 2A:

Panhandle (28-7) defeated Stratford (23-11) on Tuesday at Caprock Activity Center, 59-41.

Gruver (27-5) defeated Farwell (29-7) on Tuesday at Amarillo High, 51-39.

Class 1A:

Nazareth (27-9) defeated Valley (25-9), on Tuesday night at Wayland Baptist University, 40-39.

Claude (22-10) defeated McLean (25-8), on Tuesday in Pampa, 55-33.