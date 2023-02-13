AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The girls high school basketball playoffs Tipped off Monday night and was filled with some great action.

Bi-district Games:

Class 5A:

Amarillo High (31-4) defeated Lubbock High (21-15) at the Hutcherson Center in Plainview Monday night, 86-35

Tascosa (25-5) defeated Lubbock Coronado (24-11) at Dimmitt High school Monday night, 51-39

Lubbock Monterey (29-3) defeated Plainview (13-12) Monday night at Littlefield High School, 104-64

Lubbock-Cooper (25-6) will see Palo Duro (18-14) Tuesday night, at Muleshoe High School.

Class 4A:

Canyon (27-3) defeated Andrews (13-19) Monday night at Frenship High school, 68-17

Randall (25-9) defeated Monahans (8-20) Monday night at Brownfield High School, 81-21

Seminole (25-7) Defeated Hereford (20-16) Monday night at the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University, 67-57

Pampa (19-12) will face off against Midland Greenwood (17-16), 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University.

Class 3A:

Bushland (27-8) defeated Lubbock Roosevelt (8-19) Monday night at Dimmitt High School, 60-21

Shallowater (16-9) defeated Spearman (24-9) on Monday at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, 35-27

Childress (24-9) defeated Canadian (23-11), on Monday at Panhandle High School, 53-48.

Dalhart (20-12) vs. Idalou (18-8) has been postponed.

Muleshoe (16-13) defeated Alpine (16-14) on Monday in Denver City, 68-47.

Class 2A:

Gruver (25-5) defeated Wheeler (14-17) on Monday at Perryton High School, 77-22.

Clarendon (27-7) defeated Sunray (19-13) on Monday night at the Tascosa Activity Center, 58-43.

Wellington (22-10) defeated Sanford-Fritch (16-11) on Monday at River Road high school, 67-29.

Panhandle (26-7) defeated Olton (13-18) on Monday night in Canyon, 75-37.

Farwell (28-6) defeated Hale Center (23-10) on Monday at Levelland, 87-36.

Sudan (25-8) defeated Bovina (11-16) on Monday at Hereford high school, 95-26.

Quanah (21-10) vs. Stratford (21-10), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Canyon

Floydada (18-11) vs. Vega (15-20), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Canyon

Class 1A:

Nazareth (25-9) defeated Pringle-Morse (9-17) on Monday night at the Amarillo High Activity Center, 83-16.

Valley (23-9) defeated Follett (13-8), on Monday at Wheeler high school, 72-27.

Claude (20-10) Defeated Fort Elliott (10-14) on Monday at Pampa high school, 69-18

McLean (24-7) defeated White Deer (16-18) on Monday at Pampa high school, 34-17.

Miami (19-10) vs. Silverton (17-10), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Panhandle

Wildorado (17-15) vs. Springlake-Earth (11-16), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hereford

Hartley (14-9) vs. Kress (15-13), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Plains

Happy (18-12) vs Texline (14-14), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Adrian