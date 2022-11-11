AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 2022 high school football season wraps up here’s a look at whos been dominating this season on the High plains. According to Max Preps, the Tascosa Rebels are the number-one team in the area ending the season with a 9-1 record.

Max Preps utilizes a system that has a huge number of game results stored from over this past season. The more a team wins, the higher the ranking, however, the system takes into account quality wins against other highly ranked opponents and overall strength of schedule.

Offense

The Rebels just finished off their season by beating Coronado, they were named outright distinct champions for the first time in 34 years. Bushland comes in second with a 9-1 record recently losing to a tough Shallowater team after a hot 8-0 start to the season. Stratford follows Bushland with a perfect 10-0 record, crushing competition all season scoring 400 points while only allowing 111.

Armando Lujan is the passing leader of the High Plains as a sophomore from Sunray High school with 3,577 yards passing on 247 out of 418 throws and 44 touchdowns. Lujan is also third amongst all passing leaders in Texas as of Nov. 4. Joel Olivas, Olton senior out of Olton is leading the area in receiving snagging 67 catches, for 1,173 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The young stars are shining on the High Plains as the Rushing leader is freshman Max Neff out of Pampa High school who carried the rock 216 times resulting in 2,026 years and 11 touchdowns.

Defense

Damian Marquez, the junior out of Olton ended the season strong with 19 tackles in his last game crowning him the talking leader in Panhandle finishing with 157. Week 10 senior Matt Mcclanahan out of Canadian led the on the season in tackles ending the season in second, wrapping up the ball carrier a total of 153 times. Senior Kameron Brown out of Palo Duro is a two-way player and is this year’s sack leader with a total of 9.5 sacks. Sophomore Eduin Gallegos out of Booker and junior Corey Stancell from Farwell leads the area in interceptions with 6.

Here are some photos from the 2022 High School football season that were captured from highlights during our Locker Room coverage.

Full list of stat leaders on the High Plains include:

Passing leaders

Armando Lujan, Sunray, 247-of-418, 3,577 yards, 44 TDs, 8 INT Dawson Jaco, Bushland, 201-of-301, 2,649 yards, 32 TDs, 6 INT Brady Thompson, Highland Park, 205-of-366, 2,587 yards, 29 TDs, 16 INTs Logan Lassiter, Olton, 161-of-301, 2,581 yards, 30 TDs, 14 INTs Camren Cavalier, Canadian, 127-of-206, 2,095 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs Reid Macon, West Plains, 169-of-288, 2,002 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs Mason Graham, Amarillo High, 144-of-239, 1,935 yards 18 TDs, 11 INTs Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 92-of-158, 1,793 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs Kyler Read, Dalhart, 121-of-214, 1,780 yards, 19 TDs, 9 INTs Daniel Herrera, Bovina, 126-of-236, 1,639 yards, 14TDs, 8 INTs

Courtesy of Press Pass Sports Facebook (Armando Lujan #15)

Rushing leaders

Max Neff, Pampa, 216 carries, 2,026 yards, 11 TDs Joaquin Segovia, Vega, 185 carries, 1,640 yards, 18 TDs Isiah Brown, Boy’s Ranch, 204 carries, 1,538 yards, 15 TDs Corey Stancell, Farwell, 148 carries, 1,303 yards, 20 TDs Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 129 carries, 1,299 yards, 23 TDs Jordi Hernandez, West Plains, 254 carries, 1,277 yards, 16 TDs Damian Cedillo, Tulia, 170 carries, 1,149 yards, 14 TDs Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 123 carries, 1,143 yards,21 TDs Wyatt Brookshire, Panhandle, 134 carries, 1,091 yards, 15 TDs Isaias Dominguez, Perryton, 156 carries, 1,073 yards, 16 TDs

Courtesy of Harvesters Network Facebook (Max Neff #9)

Receiving yards leaders

Joel Olivas, Olton, 67 grabs, 1,173 yards, 15 TDs Braylen Norman, Highland Park, 55 grabs, 1,000 yards, 14 TDs Damian Barragan, Sunray, 62 snags, 991 yards, 11 TDs Lamont Nickleberry, Childress, 51 snags, 948 yards, 12 TDs Preston Miller, Canadian, 47 snags, 911 yards, 11 TDs Nathan Baker, Randall, 49 snags, 885 yards, 11 TDs Cade Crosby, Dalhart, 49 snags, 865 yards, 8 TDs Kagan Davis, Sunray, 64 snags, 861 yards, 8 TDs Eric Alvarez, Hereford, 59 snags, 795 yards, 9 TDs Jake Soliz, Olton, 48 snags, 716 yards, 11 TDs

Courtesy of Lamb County Leader-News (Joel Olivas #9)

Tackles

Damian Marquez, Olton, 157 bodies Matt Mcclanahan, Canadian, 153 bodies Javin Cash, Canyon, 152 bodies Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 151 bodies Davian McMullen, Muleshoe, 151 hits Logan Gray, Borger, 143 tackles Eric Avila, Canadian, 131 bodies Jordan Avina, River Road, 128 tackles Paxton Green, Vega, 119 bodies D’Wayne Moran, Canadian, 118 bodies

Sack leaders

Kameron Brown, Palo Duro, 9.5 Jed Davina, Canadian, 9 Matthew Bridges, Bushland, 9 D’Wayne Moran, Canadian 8 Jaxher Lopez, Muleshoe, 8 Noel Orozco, Sunray, 7 Charley Pitt, Bushland, 7 Bensin Martinez, Pampa, 7 Triston Moore, Palo Duro, 7 Keevin Ledoux, Tascosa, 7

Courtesy of Kameron Brown Facebook (Brown # 4)

Interceptions

Eduin Gallegos, Booker, 6 Corey Stancell, Farwell, 6 Koen Maeda, Tulia, 5 Yoda Robinson, Tulia, 5 Ilir Haliti, Randall, 5 Nick McMinn, Childress, 5 Mason Gilbert, Randall, 4 Judas Reyes, Muleshoe, 4 Emmanuel Ibanez, Dumas, 4 Brayden Wagner, Canyon, 4 Freddie Duarte, Stratford, 4 Ke’Mauri Pinkard, Tascosa, 4

Farwell’s Corey Stancell scores a touchdown in the first half. Farwell faces Olton in a Class 2A Bi-District football game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wildcat Stadium in Littlefield. Photo courtesy of Mark Roger Facebook

Field goals