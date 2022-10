AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 7 of high school football on the High Plains.

You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of all the action posted after the show.

Check below to see where your team is playing:

To see scores from a previous day, or to view upcoming games, click the arrows on either side of the date on the score viewer.