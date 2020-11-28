High school football scores and highlights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a big night for Texas High school football in our area. We had 12 area teams in action this week.
See those scores below.
Regional Semifinals Class 4A Division I:
Canyon 35, Decatur 7
Springtown 24, Dumas 14
Class 3A Division I:
Pilot Point 49, Bushland 14
Jim Ned 19, Brock 16
Class 3A Division II:
Childress 27, Spearman 21
Canadian 56, Idalou 6
Class 2A Division I:
Post 68, Panhandle 0
Cisco 54, Hawley 20
Class 2A Division II:
McCamey 41, Stratford 18
Wellington 40, Vega 20
State Quarterfinals Class 1A Division II:
Groom 72, Follett 26
Class 1A Division I:
Happy (11-1) vs. Borden County (10-2) , 6 p.m. Saturday, Levelland
