High school football scores and highlights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a big night for Texas High school football in our area. We had 12 area teams in action this week.

See those scores below.

Regional Semifinals Class 4A Division I:

Canyon 35, Decatur 7

Springtown 24, Dumas 14

Class 3A Division I:

Pilot Point 49, Bushland 14

Jim Ned 19, Brock 16

Class 3A Division II:

Childress 27, Spearman 21

Canadian 56, Idalou 6

Class 2A Division I:

Post 68, Panhandle 0

Cisco 54, Hawley 20

Class 2A Division II:

McCamey 41, Stratford 18

Wellington 40, Vega 20

State Quarterfinals Class 1A Division II:

Groom 72, Follett 26

Class 1A Division I:

Happy (11-1) vs. Borden County (10-2) , 6 p.m. Saturday, Levelland