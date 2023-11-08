AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tascosa High School senior running back Treshun Wilson had high hopes heading into his final season with the Rebels.

Wilson ended his junior campaign with over a thousand yards on the season and was looking to exceed that this season. That all came to a halt when Wilson was injured in the season opener against Palo Duro.

Wilson had a dislocated ankle and broken fibula, that required surgeries. There was little to no chance Wilson would come back this season, but Wilson wasn’t going to go without a fight.

“At first, it wasn’t certain that I’d be able to come back but, in my mind, the second it broke, I was like that’s the first thing I was just thinking about was coming back, recovering, and doing the best I can help the team,” said Wilson. “Getting back, it was kind of rocky at first and then I just blocked out all the negativity and focused on whatever I could.”

Not only did Wilson have to recover physically but mentally as well.

“It’s been a difficult season to have so many high expectations both for himself and for us as a team,” said Tascosa Head Football Coach Ken Plunk. ‘Then he gets injured in the first game, and I’ll be honest, I didn’t think he would return.

However, at the start of week ten, doctors cleared Wilson to return to play as tolerated.

Plunk continued, “When he came in last week after his doctor visit and said that he had been released to go was tolerated. Obviously, I was ecstatic, more for him than anything else, just because I knew the struggle. It’s been it’s very difficult and mentally taxing when you get injured your senior year.”

Going into a must-win district game to end the regular season, it was uncertain if Wilson would see playing time. In the middle of last week, Wilson began taking reps in practice to test his tolerance and showed he was ready.

“As it got closer and closer to the game day, he started looking better and better, ” said Plunk. Then finally, he said coach I think I can play. I said we were going to limit your reps and he said, I understand. So just really thrilled he got in because he got into the district game and you know, now we’re in the playoffs and, hopefully, he’s going to be able to play some.”

In the win over Lubbock Coronado, Wilson carried the ball four times and scored a touchdown.

“I just wanted to help as much as I could play my role,” said Wilson. I didn’t want to do too much. But I know just me coming back alone just helped the team succeed. I bring a lot of energy to the team. So, I really felt like that helped us win that big game.”

Now the Rebels head to El Paso Del Valle in the first round of the playoffs and with the leader on offense returning to the field, Tascosa is confident heading into the match-up.

“I think this offense is good all year, but it’s great in the playoffs,” said Plunk. “I mean when you get a situation where people have three or four days to prepare for what we do, I think it’s more difficult.

Plunk continued, “We get better we don’t change we’re going to stay the same. We’re going to run the same plays, we’re going to do the same thing. It might at times look tedious, but by the end of the year we’re doing it really well and other things aren’t defending it as well.”