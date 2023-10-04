AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo High Senior running back Pius Vokes was named week six player of the week after a stellar performance in the Sandies win over the Caprock Longhorns.

Vokes carried the load for the Sandies rushing for 143 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. What sets Vokes apart are his accomplishments on and off the field.

“This past week, we felt like Pius really had a complete ball game, was he played four quarters of tough physical football, carried the ball hard and took care of the football and just ran with a physical style,” said Amarillo High Head Football Coach Chad Dunnam. “He’s a good football player. More importantly, he’s a really good kid.”

Throughout Vokes time in high school, he has balanced being a student athlete and has earned scholarships from Ivy League schools. Vokes shared he hopes staying focused helps his teammates.

“I have to keep my grades up in the school because if my teammates see that I’m slacking in school than they think they can,” said Vokes. “So, I’m trying to set an example of like, if I keep my grades up, maybe they will keep their grades up.”

Dunnam continued, “Academics is very important to him and athletics is very important to him. He prioritizes his time and does a really good job of kind of being a kid that understands the concept of being where your feet are. When he’s in class he focuses on the classroom and puts great effort in the classroom and then when it’s football practice, he comes out and gives us great effort when it’s football.”

This season Vokes was selected as team captain by his coaches and teammates.

“I feel honored, they thought I was a role model like that,” said Vokes. “It just made me want to become even a better person and a better leader to my teammates to set an example.”

During the Sandies’ win over the Longhorns the second-string athletes had an opportunity to get into the game, Vokes shared their chemistry allowing them to celebrate each other’s success.

“Our chemistry has gotten a lot better,” said Vokes. “Honestly, we get so excited for each other when somebody else scores or people that don’t play get in. Like last week, the backup got in that usually doesn’t get to play. I’ve never seen it so excited. We were on the sidelines jumping up waiting for them to get yards, and touchdowns it was a great feeling.