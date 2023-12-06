AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sunray Bobcats defeated Clarendon 67-6 to advance to the Class 2A Division II State semi-finals game.

Junior wide receiver Dawson Bennett helped the Bobcats gain momentum early in the game after a 59-yard receiving touchdown, finishing the night with four catches for 132 yards.

“I just knew that when I got the ball, I was going to do the best I can do,” said Bennett. “Not only for my team but for my seniors. I didn’t want that to be their last game and I just want to go out with a bang.”

Bennett has a total of 14 touchdowns this season and 920 receiving yards, playing a significant role in the team’s success.

“Dawson is a special kid,” said Sunray Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Wes Boatmun. “I gave him this nickname that was given to one of my friends in high school. We had a football coach who told us it was a word that meant mighty warrior. He just does incredible things. And he continues to impress.”

Sunray is 12-2 this season and has used their losses as a learning opportunity.

“We just stay focused, we try to put together four quarters,” said Bennett. “We had two games where we haven’t done that, and we’ve lost so now we really stress putting four quarters together and just playing our hardest all four quarters.”

Bennett moved to Sunray in the third grade and has played with most of the team since then. For this group of Bobcats, they’ve always known a state championship was possible.

“I told my parents freshmen year this is the best thing that ever happened to me was moving here and getting to play with them,” said Bennett. “We’ve known we had a chance since third grade, we’ve always just always talked about it, and this is all we wanted to do. So, we’re going to do our best to get it.”

Although Bennett isn’t the biggest person on the field, he plays with the biggest heart and leads by example.

“Dawson plays with a chip on his shoulder but I wish more guys would do that,” said Boatmun. “He plays like he has something to prove. I wish more guys would do that. I think it’s the thing that makes him special. He’s not satisfied where he is. He thinks even if he believes in himself right now, he may think well, this guy doesn’t. So, I’ve got to prove to this guy and that’s a great attitude to have.”

The Bobcats have a lot of playmakers including Bennett who can step up at any time. Having depth across the board has added to the team’s success.

Coach Boatmun shared it’s a relief having playmakers on the field and knowing they’ll make a big play when it’s most needed.

“It’s one of the hardest things to do is to be on a team,” said Boatmun. “If you’ve ever been on one you understand. So, it’s really special, when something like this can come together when the guys can come together and want to go out and compete for one another. When the self is kind of pushed to the side and the team is embraced. We’re to have some of that and that is a big key for us in how we’re able to do what we’re doing.”

The Bobcats will now face Albany in the state semi-final game and are focused on executing their game plan and being the team they know they can be.

“We need to win the rep and just do the best we can on that play,” said Bennett. “Don’t be looking ahead.”

“I think we need to take care of the football,” said Boatmun. “We can’t be turning it over against a good team like Albany. We need to make the most of every possession that we have. We need to win field position. Some fortune never hurts either, things going right that are beyond our control. Hey, that’s great. Things that are going wrong that are in our control. We need to get those things right as soon as we can.”