AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Palo Duro Dons defeated the Caprock Longhorns 20-14 in Friday’s game. Sophomore quarterback Darien Lewis earned week two Player of the Week.

Lewis ran for 119 yards, had one touchdown and an interception on the goal line in the final minutes of the game, solidifying the Dons’ win.

“Darien did a great job,” said Palo Duro Head Coach Eric Mims. “He’s starting quarterback, of course but he also played some linebacker in that game. He played some cornerback in that game. He played some safety in that game. We use that kid for some of everything.”

Lewis shared he’s able to remain calm during games due to the work put in at practice and the support of his teammates.

“I just stay calm and know that the hard work we put in practice is going to show and my linemen always give me an easier time in the backfield,” said Lewis.

During the final drive, the coaching staff put Lewis in at safety and he did not back down from the moment.

“My coach told me be a dog, so I just went to go be a dog and sealed the game, whatever it did for us to win,” said Lewis.

“Coach Snyder grabs him and puts him at safety,” said Mims. “Caprock is making big plays and there they have to drive the length of the field. I mean, they went all the way down to the opposite 20. That last pass Darien went and made interception, returned it up our sideline for a big return.”

Coach Mims said Lewis is respected by his teammates and they are focused on not only supporting his growth on the field but in the classroom.

“We always emphasize on him doing well in the classroom,” said Mims. “So that’s an area that he’s growing. As a student, he now understands and knows that to be able to play at the next level it’s not just athleticism. But he has to take care of his business in the classroom as well.”

Mims continued, “he is fun to be around, funny guy, always smiling and jokes around with everyone. So, that’s just type of kid he is.”

The Dons are focused on team chemistry and Lewis shares it’s something they work on each day.

“We hang out on and off the field,” said Lewis. “When we’re off the field we have to make sure we got chemistry, chemistry all around that will translate to the field and we just know we work hard.”

Lewis continued, “team chemistry is important because if we get beat or we’re losing we got to keep our head and we can’t just all give up on each other. We got to know I got your back, but we only got ourselves.”

As the season continues, Palo Duro is focused on making improvements each day and each week.

“We want to be a run first team and we’ve been running the ball well, defensively, we’ve got to continue to improve on third downs,” said Mims. “Offensively, we’ve got to continue to improve on scoring points. We’re not satisfied with the number of points that we’re scoring per game right now. We’ve got to do a better job of completing passes and making sure that we’re explosive at every position on the field.”

The Dons are looking forward to improving throughout the season and going further into the playoffs.

“We are most looking forward to better playoff recognition,” said Lewis. We want to go win a gold ball and just see how far we could go. It is impossible without all of the team and all of my guys working hard.”