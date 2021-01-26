High school basketball roundup: January 26, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was an eventful day, full of high school basketball on the High Plains for Tuesday, Jan. 26. The basketball filled day featured not one, but two rivalry match ups.
Watch highlights from the exciting day above, and see some of the scores below.
Class 4A
Girls:
Canyon Lady Eagles defeat the Lady Rangers, 74-26
Randall Lady Raiders defeat the Lady Longhorns, 52-29
Boys:
Canyon Eagles defeat the Perryton Rangers, 44-40
Randall Raiders defeat the Caprock Longhorns, 58-31
Class 5A
Girls:
Lady Sandies defeat the Lady Rebels, 80-51
Guys:
Amarillo High defeats The Tascosa Rebels, 60-36
