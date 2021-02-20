High School Basketball Playoffs: February 20, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Saturday brought even more high school basketball playoff games for teams across the High Plains.

Boys Bi-District Round

Class 4A:
Snyder defeated Perryton, 40-38


Class 3A:
Dimmitt defeated Tornillo, 52-41


Girls Area Round
Class 5A :
Tascosa defeats El Paso Chapin, 65-49


Girls Regional Quarterfinals
Class 3A:
Shallowater Defeated Canadian, 55-47

