High School Basketball Playoff Roundup: February 19, 2021

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – There were plenty of area high school basketball playoff games to watch today, from Bi-district to Regional Quarterfinal games; and both the guys and girls were in action.

Girls Friday Games

5A

Amarillo High loses to Canutillo, 60-59 (Area Round)

4A

Canyon defeats. San Elizario ,  76-36 (Area Round)

Seminole defeats Hereford, 61-53 (Regional quarterfinals)

2A

Wellington defeats New Deal, 74-37 (Regional Quarterfinals)

1A

Claude defeats Valley, 71-34 (Regional Quarterfinals)

Nazareth defeats Wildorado, 82-37 (Regional quarterfinals)

Boys Friday Games

5A

Palo Duro defeats Tascosa, 88-65 (play in game)

Randall defeats Lubbock-Cooper, 54-53 (Bi-District)

3A

Childress defeats Spearman, 65-41 (Bi-District)

Abernathy defeats Canadian, 47-42 (Bi-District)

2A

Panhandle defeats Sunray, 77-48 (Bi-District)

Wheeler defeats Stratford, 60-53 (Bi-District)

Farwell defeats Lockney, 65-37 (Bi-District)

1A

Groom defeats Miami, 52-29 (Bi-District)

Hedley defeats Fort Elliott, 66-36 (Bi-District)

Wildorado defeats Kress, 82-41 (Bi-District)

