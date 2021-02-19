High School Basketball Playoff Roundup: February 19, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - According to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Major League Baseball announced today the complete Sod Poodles schedule for the 2021 Minor League Baseball season.

The season comprises 120 regular-season games, 60 at home and 60 on the road, and will begin on Tuesday, May 4 and run through Sunday, Sept. 19.