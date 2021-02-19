AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – There were plenty of area high school basketball playoff games to watch today, from Bi-district to Regional Quarterfinal games; and both the guys and girls were in action.
Girls Friday Games
5A
Amarillo High loses to Canutillo, 60-59 (Area Round)
4A
Canyon defeats. San Elizario , 76-36 (Area Round)
Seminole defeats Hereford, 61-53 (Regional quarterfinals)
2A
Wellington defeats New Deal, 74-37 (Regional Quarterfinals)
1A
Claude defeats Valley, 71-34 (Regional Quarterfinals)
Nazareth defeats Wildorado, 82-37 (Regional quarterfinals)
Boys Friday Games
5A
Palo Duro defeats Tascosa, 88-65 (play in game)
Randall defeats Lubbock-Cooper, 54-53 (Bi-District)
3A
Childress defeats Spearman, 65-41 (Bi-District)
Abernathy defeats Canadian, 47-42 (Bi-District)
2A
Panhandle defeats Sunray, 77-48 (Bi-District)
Wheeler defeats Stratford, 60-53 (Bi-District)
Farwell defeats Lockney, 65-37 (Bi-District)
1A
Groom defeats Miami, 52-29 (Bi-District)
Hedley defeats Fort Elliott, 66-36 (Bi-District)
Wildorado defeats Kress, 82-41 (Bi-District)
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Former Texas House Speaker Laney: ERCOT needs “a little control for the good of the people”
- High School Basketball Playoff Roundup: February 19, 2021
- 2 killed after military aircraft crashed near Montgomery airport
- Driver credits ‘hand of God’ after surviving 40-foot plunge off Michigan highway
- Amazon offers Prime discounts for EBT and Medicaid cardholders