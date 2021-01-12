High school basketball metro round-up 01-12-2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Palo Duro Dons start to their 20-21 basketball season has been one to marvel. District play has not yet begun for the Dons, but they are already wielding a 12-0 record.

Palo Duro head coach, Jeff Evans, evidently has his team on the right track so far. Being undefeated heading into district play is where every team hopes to be.