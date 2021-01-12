High school basketball metro round-up 01-12-2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was plenty of basketball on the High Plains today, including a match up that saw the #4 ranked team in Texas, The Amarillo High Sandies, on the road against a 14-1 Randall Raiders squad.
Boys Scores:
5A
Amarillo High defeats Randall, 77-49.
Tascosa defeats Plainview, 68-57.
Palo Duro defeats Caprock, 63-54.
4A
Canyon defeats Dumas, 88-51.
Girls Scores:
5A
Palo Duro High defeats Caprock, 54-36.
Amarillo High defeats Randall, 67-39.
Plainview defeats Tascosa, 69-62.
4A
Canyon defeats Dumas, 60-10
