Class 5A

Lubbock Cooper defeats Tascosa in game two, 18-0 to advance area round

Randall defeats Lubbock Monterey, 5-3 in game two to advance to area round

Lubbock Coronado defeats Amarillo High,18-3 in game two to advance to area round

Abilene Wylie defeats Plainview, 11-7 in game two to advance to area round

Class 4A

Canyon defeats Levelland, 9-4 in game two to advance to area round

Big Spring defeats Hereford, 1-0 in game three to advance to area round

Lubbock Estacado defeats Pampa, 6-5 in game three to advance to area round

Snyder defeats Dumas, 8-4 in game two to advance to area round

Class 3A

Bushland defeats Slaton, 17-4 in game two to advance to area round

Idalou defeats River Road, 9-4 in game two to advance to area round

Abernathy defeats Dalhart, 11-1 in one game playoff to advance to area round

Shallowater defeats Dimmitt, 11-1 in game two to advance to area round

Class 2A

Sunray defeats Memphis, 8-4 in one game playoff to advance to area round

Wellington defeats Sanford Fritch, 11-7 in game two to advance to area round

Clarendon defeats West Texas High, 11-5 in game two to advance to area round

Gruver defeats Shamrock, 24-9 in one game playoff to advance to area round

Class 1A

Kress defeats Booker, 8-1 in one game playoff to advance to area round

Nazareth defeated Follett, 20-0 to advance to area round