AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The high school baseball playoffs were in full swing this last week with the bi-district round and there were a number of area teams looking to punch their ticket to the area round.

Class 4A

Randall defeated Seminole 2-0 and moves to 30-3, and has now won 26 straight games. The Raiders will play El Paso Bowie next Thursday and Friday in a best-of-three area round series in Seminole.

Canyon run ruled Pecos in the bi-district round and will play El Paso Riverside in the area round.

Hereford swept Andrews in their bi-district round and will now take on San Elizario in the area round.

Class 3A

Bushland won the first game in their Bi-District round against Childress, 14-8 then took the second, 22-2 in a run-rule. Bushland (25-3) will take on Brownfield in a best of three series at Plainview High.

Gruver swept Memphis, first by a 13-3 score in Game 1, followed by a 22-0 shutout in Game 2 and will now see new home in the area round.

The Clarendon Broncos knocked out West Texas High with a 12-1 win in Game 1, follwed by a 25-4 run-rule in game 2. The Broncos at 18-5 now advance to the area round to face Sundown.