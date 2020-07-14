Hereford Sports & Wellness to construct new outdoor sports complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanks to the help of several local donors, Hereford Sports & Wellness will soon be breaking ground on a brand new state-of-the-art synthetic turf multi-use sports complex.
KidsInc. CEO and president Jimmy Lackey said this is a project that has been in the works for a couple of years now and will be a huge addition to the Caviness Sports Complex in Hereford that was built in 2014.
“This is a state of art indoor/outdoor facility to do cooperative programming with, and offer something for all ages, boys and girls, men and women. It’s a nice amenity for Hereford.”
Hellas Construction will install the field turf.
The complex will provide the organization with a year-round playing surface that can play host to all of its current outdoor sports.
“We normally play in Langley Park or Avenue C Park. Now it will all be played at our new facility. That’s t-ball, that’s youth soccer, as well as adult and youth flag football. We’re hoping to add an adult soccer league now with a regulation soccer field.”
Groundbreaking on the new facility is expected in the next four to six weeks. Lackey says the total project is estimated to cost $1.17 million.
KidsInc. is currently taking fall registration for all sports. For those interested in registering please visit, kidsinc.org.
Here’s the official press release to the new facility.
