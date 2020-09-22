Hereford Sports and Wellness breaks ground on new state-of-the-art sports complex

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanks to the help of several donors, Hereford Sports and Wellness at the Caviness Sports Complex was able to break ground this morning on a brand new state-of-the-art synthetic turf multi-use facility.

“I think it’s something that shows how progressive we are at this point,” Hereford Mayor Tom Simons said. “It shows how people want to make a difference, and how they changed things and how things will continue to change.”

Hereford Mayor Tom Simons, KidsInc CEO Jimmy Lackey and many more that have been behind this two-year project are now starting to see it become a reality.

The new turf fields that are being installed will provide the organization with a year-round playing surface that can host outdoor sports including youth and adult soccer, hopefully club soccer for the high school in the near future, as well as T-ball and flag football.

“Now we’re really turning this into a full sports complex,” Lackey said.

“We’ll be able to do all types of different things with this, and it will make it a great opportunity for coach Cab (Joe Cabezuela), our program director, to offer cooperative programming between the indoor and outdoor facility. It will be a lot of fun.”

The new complex will fittingly called the “Sports Corral”.

Hereford’s new sports complex is expected to be done by mid-November.

KidsInc is currently back to playing youth sports. For any parents interested in registering their child visit, kidsinc.org.

