Hereford Advances to UIL Regional Semifinals after eliminating Lubbock Estacado
Also, San Jacinto advances to TAPPS State Title Game!
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Watch the video above to see Hereford's sophomore pitcher, Josiah Pena, shut out the Lubbock Estacado Matadors to sweep the Regional Quarterfinals.
Also included: San Jacinto advancing to the TAPPS state title game after defeating Dallas Covenant.
