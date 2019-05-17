Local Sports

Hereford Advances to UIL Regional Semifinals after eliminating Lubbock Estacado

Also, San Jacinto advances to TAPPS State Title Game!

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Watch the video above to see Hereford's sophomore pitcher, Josiah Pena, shut out the Lubbock Estacado Matadors to sweep the Regional Quarterfinals.

Also included: San Jacinto advancing to the TAPPS state title game after defeating Dallas Covenant.

