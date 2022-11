AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The State Quarterfinals were played at the 6-Man UIL Football level on Friday night, and The High Plains final two teams faced off in Tulia for right to move on to the State Semifinals.

State Quarterfinal Score:

The #2 Happy Cowboys defeated the #8 Nazareth Swifts, 56-16.

Happy will now see the winner of the Westbrook/ Rankin game, for the chance to move on to the State Championship.