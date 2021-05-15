H.S. Baseball Area Playoff Finals: May 15, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas UIL Area High School Baseball Playoff Continued on Saturday, and there were a number of area teams still playing in hopes of reaching a championship.

See scores below.

Class 5A:

Amarillo High defeated El Paso El Dorado in Game 3, 12-2

Randall Swept Canutillo with a Game 2 win, 4-2

Class 4A:

Canyon lost their series to Clint in Game 2, 10-3

Class 3A:

Bushland defeated Denver City in Game 2, 19-5, but then dropped the series with a loss in game 3, 10-2

Class 2A:

West Texas High defeated Smyer in Game 1, 6-5, but then fell in game 2, 7-1.

The winner of game three will advance to play Wellington in the Regional Quarterfinal Round.

Class 1A:

Nazareth defeated Borden County in game 3, 10-2