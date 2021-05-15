Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

H.S. Baseball Area Playoff Finals: May 15, 2021

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas UIL Area High School Baseball Playoff Continued on Saturday, and there were a number of area teams still playing in hopes of reaching a championship.

See scores below.

Class 5A:
Amarillo High defeated El Paso El Dorado in Game 3, 12-2

Randall Swept Canutillo with a Game 2 win, 4-2

Class 4A:
Canyon lost their series to Clint in Game 2, 10-3

Class 3A:
Bushland defeated Denver City in Game 2, 19-5, but then dropped the series with a loss in game 3, 10-2

Class 2A:
West Texas High defeated Smyer in Game 1, 6-5, but then fell in game 2, 7-1.
The winner of game three will advance to play Wellington in the Regional Quarterfinal Round.

Class 1A:
Nazareth defeated Borden County in game 3, 10-2

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss