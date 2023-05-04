AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Four area athletes signed national letters of intent, continuing their academic and athletic careers.

Tascosa Track and Field had two signees.

Sieyera Emilie will attend the University of North Texas to compete in the high jump.

“It feels great, I didn’t think I would get this far so I’m really grateful and blessed to even be here and be able to have this happen,” said Sieyera Emilie. “UNT felt like family and community, just like here and so I felt it’d be the best place for me to go.”

Crimsun Nunn will attend McPherson University to run.

“It feels amazing, I never thought I’d make it this far in track,” said Crimsun Nunn. “So to be able to sign a scholarship for track going to college is just an amazing family. I chose McPherson because at first, I didn’t know if I wanted to attend a smaller college. Now that I toured the college I really like it a lot. I just love the people and coaches that are there. The atmosphere feels like home.”

San Jacinto Christian Academy had two baseball signees.

Andy May will attend the University of Valley Forge.

“I think it’s an overall great feeling,” said Andy May. “It is a dream come true. I would like to further my baseball career as much as possible and this is a great step in the right direction.”

Cade Mills will attend Seminole State College.

“It feels great, it’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time, so it feels great to be able to do it at the next level,” said Cade Mills. I went to visit and the coaches were super nice and I like the players and it just felt like the right fit.”